Trump to head Gaza meeting in Washington on Wednesday

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said Tuesday that President Donald Trump will be heading a "large meeting" on the war in Gaza on Wednesday at the White House. He also said that Trump expects the war to be over by the start of 2026.

Witkoff told Fox News that they are meeting to work on the post-war plan for Gaza, adding that "it's a very comprehensive plan we're putting together on the next day."

The US State Department also said seperately that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in Washington on the same day.