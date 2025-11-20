Trump to released hostages: 'You are no longer hostages, you are heroes'

A delegation of 17 former hostages and their family members are currently meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, at the White House.

During the meeting, former hostages Gali and Ziv Berman will present the mezuzah from the burned house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, from which they were abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7th.

The mezuzah was found by the Berman brothers a week ago, when they returned to their home for the first time. Together with the mezuzah, a letter was included for President Trump, in which it was written, among other things, that the mezuzah was given to him as a gesture of honor and appreciation for his actions in returning the hostages.

Upon their arrival in the American capital last night, the members of the delegation met with senior lawmakers in Congress. During the meeting with members of the Congressional Caucus for the Return of Hostages and Captives, the American representatives expressed their support for the survivors and their willingness to continue efforts to secure the return of the three captive hostages whose bodies remain in the Gaza Strip.

Congresswoman Haley Stevens from the Democratic Party expressed her support for the survivors of captivity: "You carry with you a weight, a story, an experience you did not ask for. We will continue to be your allies and your friends forever — we will continue to wear the pin and tell your story."

Congressman Craig Goldman from the Republican Party told the members of the delegation that he and the other caucus members "continue to wear the yellow ribbon."