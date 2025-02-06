Trump to sanction ICC after warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant - report

US President Donald Trump is set to issue an executive order Thursday for sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC), Reuters reported.

Trump previously indicated he would consider how to approach the issue, following arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

The sanctions will target individuals who assist in investigations against citizens of the US or its allies, as well as their family members.

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the court, issued warrants last year against Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as major Hamas leaders. Since Israel has eliminated the Hamas leaders in targeted killings, the Israeli leaders are the only ones whose warrants Khan pursued.

Khan previously said he would be unfazed by any sanctions imposed against him.