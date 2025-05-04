Trump: 'Total dismantlement' of Iran's nuclear program 'all I will accept'

US President Donald Trump spoke to Kristen Welker of NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, telling her "total dismantlement" of Iran's nuclear program is "all I would accept."

"I want Iran to be really successful, really great, really fantastic. The only thing they can't have is a nuclear weapon. If they want to be successful, that's okay. I want them to be so successful," he said.

"I just don't want them to have a nuclear weapon because the world will be destroyed," he concluded.

The Trump administration is engaging in negotiations with Iran over the nuclear program, with a fourth round of talks to be held this week. The US is insisting on addressing Tehran's proxies throughout the region and the havoc they cause – namely, the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and various Palestinian factions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday echoed Trump's statement tying Iran to the Houthis' disruption of maritime traffic of the Red Sea, with a Houthi missile earlier hitting outside the Ben Gurion International Airport.

"President Trump is absolutely right! Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran," Netanyahu wrote on X. "Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters."