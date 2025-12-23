Trump unveils plan for new warship as centerpiece of new U.S. Navy 'Golden Fleet'

President Donald Trump has unveiled an ambitious vision to introduce a new flagship warship into the U.S. Navy, reviving the concept of a modern “battleship” as part of what he has dubbed a future “Golden Fleet.”

Announcing the plan from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump portrayed the project as a dramatic reassertion of American naval dominance.

The proposed vessel, which Trump said would be named the USS Defiant, is intended to blend the imposing presence of historic battleships with advanced weapons systems.

He described a platform larger than the legendary Iowa-class ships of World War II, equipped with next-generation capabilities such as hypersonic missiles, directed-energy weapons and advanced missile defenses. Many of these systems, however, remain in experimental or limited operational use within the Navy.

The proposal comes at a challenging moment for U.S. shipbuilding. Several major naval programs have struggled with years of delays and ballooning costs, and the Navy recently abandoned plans for a newly designed small combat ship in favor of adapting an existing Coast Guard cutter. Efforts to deliver new aircraft carriers and ballistic-missile submarines have also fallen behind schedule, raising questions about the feasibility of launching another complex, high-profile program.

Some of the technologies highlighted by Trump underscore those concerns. The Navy invested heavily in rail gun development for more than a decade before cancelling the effort, while shipboard laser weapons have only recently been fielded in limited defensive roles. The idea of deploying nuclear-armed cruise missiles at sea could further complicate matters, potentially conflicting with arms control agreements.

According to a U.S. official familiar with the planning, early design work on the new ship is underway, with construction unlikely to begin before the early 2030s. While Trump and Navy Secretary John Phelan have invoked the legacy of 20th-century battleships, naval experts note that such ships largely disappeared after World War II, replaced by aircraft carriers and missile-centric platforms that better suited modern warfare.

Information released on a new “Golden Fleet” website suggests the ship would be similar in size to past battleships but far lighter, with a displacement of roughly 35,000 tons and a significantly reduced crew.