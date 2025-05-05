Trump: US to help Gazans, 'they're being treated very badly – by Hamas'

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration will help bring Gazans food.

"We're going to help the people of Gaza get some food," he said at a press conference in the White House. "People are starving, and we're going to help them get some food. A lot of people are making it very, very bad. What do you... If you look, Hamas is making it impossible because they're taking everything that's brought in. But we're going to help the people of Gaza because they're being treated very badly by Hamas."

This comes after Israel's cabinet approved a plan for humanitarian aid to be distributed in Gaza, alongside expanded military operations.