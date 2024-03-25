Trump voices support for Israel's response after October 7 attack

Former U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to the Israeli daily newspaper Israel Hayom, during which a single quote was released by the Republican leader ahead of the full publication later on Monday.

“Only a crazy [person] or an idiot wouldn’t respond like Israel did to October 7,” the former president was quoted as saying, following previous statements by Trump which were as supportive as the latest.

Last week, on a radio talk show hosted by his former presidential aide Sebastian Gorka, Trump railed against American Jews who would vote Democrat due to the growing criticism of Israel within the party.

The interview was rebuked by several Jewish leaders, such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who said turning Israel into a partisan issue would hurt its relationship with the United States, while the Democratic Senator himself recently spoke out against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for new elections.

In the same week, two days earlier, Trump told Fox News, “The Democrats are very bad for Israel,” adding that “If Biden were good for Israel, they wouldn’t have been attacked.”

The presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 elections also criticized Israel and its prime minister, in a Fox News interview last month, during which Trump claimed Netanyahu was a big part of planning an assassination of an Iranian general but backed out at the last minute.