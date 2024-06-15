Trump vows to build "Iron Dome" missile defense system in the U.S.

Former President Donald Trump marked his 78th birthday with a bold promise to supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, pledging to construct an American version of Israel's "Iron Dome" missile defense system by the next elections.

Trump's announcement, made during a celebratory gathering, included strong criticisms of President Joe Biden's administration while emphasizing plans for a robust domestic defense initiative.

"We will build a great Iron Dome over our country by next term," Trump declared, highlighting the system as a crucial defense shield against missile attacks.

He underscored the project's potential economic benefits, emphasizing job creation and technological advancements, asserting that the system would be entirely manufactured within the United States.

Trump referenced former President Ronald Reagan's earlier aspirations for a similar defense system, noting that advancements in technology now make such a project feasible. "It's all going to be made in the States," he affirmed, characterizing the initiative as a significant opportunity for American youth.

In addition to outlining his defense plans, Trump criticized President Biden's policies on immigration and the Middle East, blaming them for exacerbating conflicts and challenges. Despite their political differences, Biden extended birthday wishes to Trump via Twitter, acknowledging their shared milestone of turning 78.