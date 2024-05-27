Trump vows to deport foreign anti-Israel protesters if elected - report

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly promised to deport foreign students who participate in anti-Israel protests on American college campuses, according to a report by the Washington Post.

In a roundtable discussion with donors on May 14, Trump stated, "One thing I do is [with] any student that protests — I throw them out of the country. You know, there are a lot of foreign students. As soon as they hear that, they’re going to behave."

This declaration comes amid rising tensions and protests on college campuses, which Trump described as a “radical revolution” that “has to be stopped now."

The Trump campaign's stance contrasts sharply with the current administration's approach.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt criticized President Joe Biden, saying, “Joe Biden has sided with radical leftist Democrats like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib and empowered antisemitic protestors destroying our college campuses and threatening to undermine our democracy."

Leavitt emphasized Trump's commitment to supporting Jewish Americans and maintaining order on campuses, stating, “President Trump will side with Jewish Americans and American citizens, period, and he will not tolerate terrorist sympathizers on our college campuses."