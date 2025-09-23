Trump vows to root out 'scourge' of antisemitism in Rosh Hashanah message

Recommended -

In a message to mark the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah delivered on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration vowed to root out the “scourge of antisemitism.”

"I send my warmest greetings to every American celebrating Rosh Hashanah—the start of the new year for the Jewish faith and a holy time of prayer, community, and spiritual reflection," the message read.

"During this sacred time, Jewish believers begin the Ten Days of Repentance, culminating in Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism. As the Jewish community gathers for this special time of spiritual renewal, my Administration recommits to upholding religious liberty and ending faith-based persecution—including the scourge of anti-Semitism. Above all, we pledge to build a future of peace—and to recognize the dignity imprinted on every human soul. I offer my best wishes and heartfelt prayers for a season of reflection and renewal. Have a blessed Rosh Hashanah!"

The message was delivered as antisemitism in the U.S. is on the upswing, two years on from the October 7 massacre—the worst antisemitic atrocity sine the Holocaust—and the start of the Gaza war it precipitated.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also posted a holiday message to X.