Dr. Mike Evans, a prominent evangelical leader and advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, spoke with i24NEWS in his first interview since the election.

In the conversation, he urged Israel to attack Iran's oil facilities in exchange for "great gifts."

Evans emphasized that Israel has a limited window of opportunity until January 20 to take decisive action. "Trump wants Israel to finish the job in the next eight weeks," he stated, referring to the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. "Israel can wrap things up in the south and the north, and then the focus can shift to Iran." He believes that Trump’s goal is for Israel to target Iran's oil facilities and trade containers before January 12, potentially crippling the Iranian economy.

When asked if he received this message directly from Trump, Evans replied, "I believe he is signaling that. From my four years of knowing him, I absolutely believe that this is what he wants."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1854634989171720555 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Evans went on to suggest that once Iran is weakened, Trump would offer Israel significant rewards, including a peace agreement with the Sunni world. "I met with the Crown Prince, and I know he wants to sign an agreement. This will be the highlight of the Abraham Accords," he added.

Regarding the communication between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Evans noted that it’s unlikely any direct messages were exchanged recently, as Trump is not currently in office. However, he emphasized that Trump has great respect for Netanyahu, despite their differences in communication styles. "Trump speaks his mind, while Bibi thinks before he speaks," he said. "Both are brilliant people, and they respect each other a lot."