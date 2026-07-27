Trump warns Iran: negotiations must lead to a quick outcome, or strikes will resume

US President Trump said he halted the planned expansion of US military strikes against Iran to allow diplomatic efforts to continue, while warning that military action remains an option if negotiations fail.

Speaking to Axios, Trump said discussions are focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and reviving broader negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.

Asked how long he was willing to give diplomacy, Trump replied: "Not much time. Either it moves forward quickly, or not at all."

Trump said he decided on Friday to pause the strikes after countries involved in mediation efforts urged him to give negotiations another opportunity.

"Everyone dealing with Iran asked me not to strike," Trump said, adding that he believes Tehran wants to reach an agreement.

The president said the pause had produced "neither gain nor loss," pointing to lower oil prices and rising stock markets since the military operations were suspended.

Trump is scheduled to host Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday. Ahead of the meeting, he said he intended to remind Netanyahu that "if I were not president, Iran would have nuclear weapons today and Israel would have been destroyed."