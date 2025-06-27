Trump was considering reversing Iran sanctions; would 'absolutely' bomb again

Recommended -

During a news conference at the White House on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated he would "without question, absolutely" consider bombing the Islamic State again when asked about the possibility of it being deemed necessary at some point in the future, should Tehran enrich uranium to a level deemed concerning.

Additionally, the president claimed that he was planning on reversing sanctions against Iran, but decided against it after a speech given by Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei claiming Trump had “exaggerated” the impact of strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. “During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “But instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief and more."

Trump said he believes that nuclear sites in Iran were "obliterated," despite preliminary European reports from earlier this week that say the facilities were merely "damaged." Furthermore, he claimed that he "knew exactly" where Khamenei was hiding during the war. This comes after Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said the day prior that the reason the Jewish State didn’t kill Khamenei because they didn’t know where he was hiding.