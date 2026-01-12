Trump weighs Iran options as Tehran signals willingness to negotiate

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country is “ready for negotiations” but warned it is “fully prepared for war” if talks fail

President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by (from left), US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avraham Berkowitz, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, at the Oval Office in the White House, August 12, 2020, in Washington.AP/Andrew Harnik

The White House is considering an Iranian offer to discuss its nuclear program even as President Trump continues to lean toward potential military action, U.S. officials say. 

Tehran reportedly reached out over the weekend, signaling readiness for talks, but Trump has emphasized that “very strong options” remain under review.

Protests across Iran have intensified in recent weeks, with hundreds of demonstrators reportedly killed amid a harsh crackdown. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country is “ready for negotiations” but warned it is “fully prepared for war” if talks fail.

Officials say Trump’s options include airstrikes on nuclear sites, cyberattacks, new sanctions, or using the protests to pressure Tehran for concessions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the regime’s private messages differ from public statements, underscoring the uncertainty facing U.S. policymakers.

648 reported killed, rights group says true toll may be at 6,000

The president is expected to meet with senior aides Tuesday to determine the next steps, balancing the risks of military escalation against the possibility of achieving concessions through diplomacy.

