Trump weighs Iran options as Tehran signals willingness to negotiate

The White House is considering an Iranian offer to discuss its nuclear program even as President Trump continues to lean toward potential military action, U.S. officials say.

Tehran reportedly reached out over the weekend, signaling readiness for talks, but Trump has emphasized that “very strong options” remain under review.

Protests across Iran have intensified in recent weeks, with hundreds of demonstrators reportedly killed amid a harsh crackdown. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country is “ready for negotiations” but warned it is “fully prepared for war” if talks fail.

Officials say Trump’s options include airstrikes on nuclear sites, cyberattacks, new sanctions, or using the protests to pressure Tehran for concessions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the regime’s private messages differ from public statements, underscoring the uncertainty facing U.S. policymakers.

The president is expected to meet with senior aides Tuesday to determine the next steps, balancing the risks of military escalation against the possibility of achieving concessions through diplomacy.