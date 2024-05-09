Trump: "What Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful"

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized President Joe Biden's decision to withhold U.S. weapons shipments to Israel in certain circumstances, accusing him of siding with Hamas and jeopardizing Israel's security.

Trump's comments came after Biden confirmed that the U.S. would halt arms deliveries if Israel launches a major military operation in Rafah, where Hamas terrorists remain entrenched.

In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump accused Biden of taking the side of Hamas, the terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip, over Israel, one of America's closest allies. Trump lambasted Biden's stance, asserting that it would embolden Hamas and endanger innocent civilians, including Americans held hostage by the terrorist group.

"What Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful. He’s totally abandoned Israel. I guess he feels good about it because he did it as a political decision. You have to do the right decision, not the political decision," said.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

"Crooked Joe Biden, whether he knows it or not, just said he will withhold weapons from Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas Terrorists in Gaza," Trump wrote. He further accused Biden of aligning with "radical mobs" and criticized him for what he described as weak leadership on the international stage.

Trump also asserted that under his presidency, neither the conflict in Israel nor the situation in Ukraine would have escalated to their current levels.

He vowed a return to power, promising a policy of "peace through strength" and implying that Biden's decisions were leading the world toward a potential global conflict.