Tucker Carlson arrives in Israel for interview with US Ambassador Huckabee

Controversial conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, known for his criticism of the U.S.-Israel relationship and Christian Zionism, has arrived in Israel today for an extensive interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

According to Israeli media, the interview is scheduled to take place at Ben Gurion Airport, with Carlson arriving by private plane and remaining on airport grounds throughout the meeting.

Earlier this week, Huckabee, a Baptist minister and longtime advocate for Israel, spoke at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, explaining the rationale behind the interview. “I figure instead of him talking about me, he should talk to me,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee, who has openly criticized Carlson—accused by some of dabbling in antisemitism—described the commentator as having become “unrecognizable over the past few years.” He stressed that responding to misinformation is essential.

“But we do not change the narrative by being silent in the face of misinformation,” Huckabee said. “We change the narrative by pushing back. Silence is agreement. It is why some of the horrific things in history have happened. Because people were silent in the face of blood libels and lies.”

The interview is widely anticipated as an effort to confront Carlson’s past statements and provide a direct platform for dialogue on U.S.-Israel relations.