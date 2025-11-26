Two National Guard members shot near White House

Two National Guard soldiers were shot Wednesday afternoon in downtown Washington, just blocks from the White House.

Initial reports conflict on whether they are in critical condition or have succumbed to their injuries.

The Governor of West Virginia backtracked on hist earlier announcement that National Guard soldiers had died, saying condition is unknown.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET near the Farragut West Metro station. Emergency responders arrived quickly, and by 3 p.m., D.C. police said one suspect was in custody and described the individual as “down.”

The Metropolitan Police Department urged the public to avoid the area as officers and emergency personnel worked to secure the scene. The White House was briefly placed on lockdown following the attack.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the president has been briefed and that officials are actively monitoring the situation.

President Donald Trump, who is vacationing in Florida, had initially confirmed the guardsmen were critically wounded and said the shooter would pay a “steep price.”

This is a developing story.