Two suspects arrested for planning attacks targeting NJ Jewish community

New Jersey authorities arrested and charged two individuals on Wednesday suspected of planning antisemitic attacks and having links to the Islamic State organization, the acting New Jersey prosecutor announced.

The two suspects are also believed to be connected to the terrorist cell behind the foiled Halloween terror plot in Dearborn, Michigan.

The first suspect has been charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization. The second faces charges of transmitting violent antisemitic threats targeting individuals "in New Jersey and beyond," according to details provided by US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Alina Habba.

The complaint filed against the two men reveals that they used encrypted messaging applications to coordinate their departure to Syria. Their plan was to travel via Turkey in order to join the ranks of the Islamic State as active terrorist operatives.

According to the complaint, the suspects exchanged numerous messages regarding detailed travel plans, specific physical training, the acquisition of firearms and improvised explosive devices, as well as methods to evade law enforcement surveillance. The two men had formally pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and were preparing terrorist acts on American soil.

The exchanges between the two individuals notably included a photograph of one of the suspects standing in front of an ISIS flag while holding a knife, as well as an image of the other wearing a headband of the terrorist organization.

The acting attorney general issued an unequivocal warning during her announcement. The indictment describes a pattern of antisemitic messages promoting violence, accompanied by images and purchases indicative of preparations for a terrorist attack. Investigators notably discovered the possession of a collection of knives and swords, tactical equipment, as well as images of one of the suspects training at a shooting range.

The first suspect was apprehended on Tuesday at Newark Liberty International Airport. Authorities monitoring him noticed that he had moved up his flight to Turkey, prompting his immediate arrest. The second individual was arrested at his home in New Jersey during a coordinated operation.