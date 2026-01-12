U-Haul truck drives into crowd at Los Angeles anti-Iranian regime protest

A U-Haul truck drove into a crowd of demonstrators during an anti-Iranian regime rally in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, officials said. The demonstration took place in the Westwood neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said two patients were evaluated at the scene, but both declined treatment and transport. California Highway Patrol requested the Los Angeles Police Department’s assistance with traffic control, including shutting down the 405 Freeway ramp on Wilshire.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said on X that the FBI is investigating the incident. "The FBI is on the scene working with LAPD to determine the motive of the driver. This is an active investigation, and we will update the public when we have more information," he said.

The rally comes as mass protests continue in Iran. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported over 500 people have died, including 490 protesters and 48 members of security forces. At least 10,600 people have been arrested, according to HRANA. ABC News has not independently verified these figures.

HRANA said its Monday update recorded demonstrations in 585 locations across the country, in 186 cities, spanning all 31 provinces. The protests, which began in late December, initially focused on economic issues such as rising inflation and the falling value of the rial. Some marches have taken on a more explicitly anti-government tone, with slogans including "Student, be the voice of your people," and "Death to the Islamic Republic."

Officials continue to monitor both the Los Angeles incident and the broader protests in Iran. Authorities have not provided further details about the truck driver or potential charges at this time.