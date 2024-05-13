U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Jacob Lew, has reassured that despite apparent tensions, there have been no fundamental changes in the relationship between the United States and Israel.

In an interview with Chanel 12, Lew emphasized the ongoing discussions between the two nations, particularly regarding the use of heavy bombs in densely populated areas like Rafah.

"I think fundamentally, nothing has changed in the basic relationship. We have had conversations about large-diameter bombs, heavy bombs, particularly when there's the possibility of them being used in densely populated urban areas, and that's something we need to keep talking about. But I think it's a mistake to think anything's fundamentally changed in the relationship," Lew explained.

Responding to President Biden's recent warning regarding offensive weapons and potential actions in Rafah, Ambassador Lew clarified that the President's statement aimed at discouraging a massive ground campaign in densely populated areas.

"The President said that he doesn't believe it's a good idea to have a massive ground campaign in the heavily populated area, but he specifically said that 2,000-pound bombs shouldn't be used in that situation," Lew stated.

Addressing the long-term goals concerning Hamas, Lew noted that the U.S. has never shared the goal of toppling Hamas entirely, as it was deemed implausible.

"We would have never used that language because we learned in our own experience in difficult wars that eliminating something is different than making it no longer a threat. The challenge is to reduce Hamas to a point that it's no longer a threat," Lew explained.

He emphasized the U.S. stance that Hamas should not have a role as either a political entity or a governing body, while acknowledging the complexity of completely eradicating the group.

In discussing recent actions in Rafah, Lew expressed hope that there would be no real disagreements between the U.S. and Israel.