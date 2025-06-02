U.S. Ambassador to Israel accuses American media of spreading ‘disinformation’ on Gaza

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday accused several major American media outlets of spreading “false information” about the war in Gaza, alleging that their reporting contributes to an “anti-Semitic climate” and bolsters Hamas propaganda.

In a statement released to the press, Huckabee named The New York Times, CNN, and the Associated Press, claiming they had reported inaccurately that Israeli forces shot or killed Palestinians attempting to receive food aid.

He dismissed the claims as “completely fabricated.”

“Drone videos and firsthand accounts clearly show that there were no injuries, no deaths, no shootings, no mayhem,” Huckabee said. “It is Hamas that continues to terrorize and intimidate those seeking food aid.”

Huckabee criticized the media for what he called an over-reliance on Hamas-affiliated sources, accusing the outlets of “blindly repeating defamatory allegations” and contributing to the spread of anti-Israel sentiment.

He linked the media’s coverage to recent violent incidents in the United States, including the killing of two people at an Israeli Embassy event in Washington last month and the attempted murder of pro-Israel protesters in Colorado on Sunday.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1929531049773613318 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“These lies fuel anti-Semitic hatred,” Huckabee said. “The media must take responsibility for the consequences of their reporting.”

The ambassador called on the news organizations to issue immediate retractions and urged journalists to adopt what he described as a more fact-based, accountable approach to covering the conflict.

He also defended Israel’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza, pointing to the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, which he said has distributed more than five million meals to civilians “without incident.”

“Instead of telling that story, the press is choosing to amplify the talking points of a terrorist organization,” Huckabee said. “That makes them, willingly or not, partners in terrorism.”