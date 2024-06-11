U.S. announces $404 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians

The United States has announced an additional $404 million in humanitarian aid to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and the surrounding region.

This latest allocation brings the total U.S. assistance to more than $674 million over the past eight months.

The American State Department emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting, "As the largest single-country humanitarian donor to the Palestinian people, we recognize the urgent need for more assistance to reach civilians given the dire humanitarian conditions and call on all donors to support life-saving operations for Palestinians in Gaza and the region."

According to the State Department, the new funding will provide essential support to vulnerable Palestinians, including food, safe drinking water, health care, protection, education, shelter, and psychosocial support.

The U.S. remains committed to addressing the humanitarian needs of those affected by the ongoing crisis.

"We urge other donors to contribute to the humanitarian response in Gaza and the region, increase support to those affected by the conflict, and work together to find lasting solutions to the crisis," the statement concluded.