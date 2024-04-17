U.S. army ships arrive in Crete before building of temporary pier in Gaza

A convoy of US Army ships, en route to Gaza to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis, has made arrived in Crete, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards the Palestinian enclave.

The arrival of the vessels, part of the US Army’s 7th Transportation Brigade, is the first leg of a journey that will take them off the coast of Gaza to help usher in a new aid corridor to Palestinians in need.

The armada, comprising five U.S. Army watercraft, set sail from Fort Eustis on the James River in March, embarking on a transatlantic voyage to establish a vital roll-on, roll-off dock capability to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Led by vessels such as the USAV James A. Loux (LSV-6) and USAV General Frank S. Besson Jr. (LSV-1), the convoy traversed the Atlantic Ocean, navigating through various waypoints before reaching the shores of Crete.

U.S. CENTCOM

The Crete Naval Base, known for its strategic significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, serves as a crucial hub for U.S., NATO, and Hellenic Navy operations. Situated near the vibrant city of Chania, the base provides essential facilities and logistical support to allied forces operating in the region.

However, the humanitarian mission to Gaza continues faceing challenges amid recent developments, including the killing of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen on April 1. This incident has prompted a temporary halt in support for the maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, complicating efforts to deliver aid to those in need.

AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

As the U.S. Army ships await further instructions in Crete, the feasibility and necessity of establishing a temporary pier or floating dock in Gaza remains under scrutiny for its viability and processing speed for aid deliveries.