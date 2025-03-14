U.S. arrests second pro-Hamas Columbia agitator

U.S. immigration officials said a second person who participated in anti-Israeli, pro-Hamas protests at Columbia University was arrested. Yet another student had his visa revoked.

Department of Homeland Security officers arrested Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian from the West Bank, for overstaying her student visa, which was terminated in January 2022 for “lack of attendance." Kordia was previously arrested for her involvement in the riots and encampment at Columbia in April 2024, per the press release.

Officials also revoked the visa of Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen and doctoral student, on March 5 “for advocating for violence and terrorism.” Earlier this week Srinivasan opted to “self-deport,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The announcement comes on the heels of the recent arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Hamas agitator facing deportation for his role in the harassment of Columbia's Jewish students.