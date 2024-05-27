Congressman Ro Khanna: 'Netanyahu must immediately halt' Rafah offensive

Congressman Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on Monday reacted to the reports of mass casualties as a result of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) overnight airstrike that, according to Palestinian reports, killed at least 35 people.

"Netanyahu must immediately halt the military offensive into Rafah," wrote Khana in his post on X (formerly Twitter), citing the international law and the U.S. president Joe Biden's policy.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1794922274799448109 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The horrific loss of innocent lives today with the bombing of a refugee camp underscores the moral urgency of stopping the Rafah campaign," added Congressman.

The White House is following the situation regarding the Israeli strike on a displaced people camp near Gaza’s Rafah, reported The Times of Israel citing its conversation with the White House National Security Council spokesperson. “We’re aware of the reports about the incident in Rafah and are gathering more information."

The IDF earlier on Monday said it was reviewing the reports "indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that was ignited several civilians in the area were harmed."