U.S. continues arms freeze if Israel invades Rafah, U.S. President says

In an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, President Joe Biden issued a stern warning to Israel regarding potential military action in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Biden emphasized that if Israel were to invade Rafah, the United States would halt the shipment of weapons to Israel, specifically those used in past operations in similar urban areas.

"We are not abandoning Israel's security. We are abandoning Israel's ability to wage war in those areas," Biden stated, highlighting the distinction between defensive weapons like the Iron Dome system and offensive munitions.

The warning comes amid concerns over civilian casualties and the humanitarian impact of military operations in densely populated areas.

"I made it clear that if they enter Rafah - they haven't entered Rafah yet - if they enter Rafah, I'm not providing the weapons that were used in the past to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities - that are dealing with this problem," Biden said.

The delayed arms shipment, which included significant quantities of bombs, raised concerns about their potential use in Rafah, where over 1 million Gazans reside. Additionally, since March, the Biden administration has refrained from advancing the transfer of additional weapons worth around $1 billion to Israel, including tank ammunition, military vehicles, and mortar missiles.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin clarified on Wednesday that the United States temporarily paused the shipment of payload munitions to Israel due to concerns over the situation in Rafah.

"We’ve been very clear that Israel shouldn’t launch a major attack in Rafah without accounting for and protecting the civilians in that battle space," Austin stated during the hearing. He further explained that the pause in the arms shipment was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of civilians, emphasizing that no final decision had been made regarding other arms transfers to Israel.