U.S. could strike Iranian nuclear sites as early as this weekend, report

Recommended -

The United States is reportedly preparing for possible strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, with senior officials signaling that military action could begin as early as this weekend.

According to Bloomberg News and ABC News, the Fordow uranium enrichment site is believed to be a central target.

President Donald Trump is said to be increasingly in favor of launching a series of coordinated military attacks on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

“It would not be a single strike on the facility, but several,” a source familiar with U.S. intelligence briefings told ABC News, noting that active preparations are now underway.

While the Wall Street Journal previously reported that Trump had approved operational plans but held off on execution in hopes Iran would scale back its nuclear program, momentum now appears to be shifting. The administration is also reportedly gauging public support for military intervention and examining potential vulnerabilities at U.S. bases in the event of Iranian retaliation.

When asked by reporters Wednesday about the potential for U.S.-Israel cooperation in a strike, Trump hinted at alignment between the two allies:

“I had a great deal for them. They should have made that deal,” he said, referencing previous nuclear negotiations.

Despite the mounting military posture, diplomatic overtures persist. An Iranian official told The New York Times that Tehran remains open to talks with Trump. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is reportedly willing to discuss a ceasefire with Israel — an indication that backchannel negotiations could still play a role.