U.S. criticizes Israeli plan for Rafah offensive, cites concerns for civilians

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller AP Photo/Nathan Howard

The United States has voiced its opposition to the proposed Rafah offensive by Israel, expressing grave concerns about the potential humanitarian impact on the over one million Palestinians residing in the area. 

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller delivered the statement, emphasizing that the U.S. has yet to see a credible and implementable plan to safeguard the lives of civilians in Rafah.

Miller asserted, "The U.S. will not support the Rafah offensive currently envisioned by Israel." He underscored that the proposed offensive would exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian people and lead to a significant increase in civilian casualties.

"Such an offensive would dramatically increase the suffering of the Palestinian people," Miller remarked.

Palestinian children in front of a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike, near the Shaboura refugee camp, in light of the ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas, in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on April 26, 2024.Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Furthermore, Miller raised apprehensions about the disruption of vital humanitarian assistance, which primarily reaches the area targeted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). "It would disrupt the delivery of humanitarian assistance, which largely comes through the areas that the IDF plans to target," he cautioned.

The State Department spokesperson also highlighted the logistical challenges of facilitating safe evacuation routes and ensuring access to basic necessities such as shelter and sanitation for civilians in Rafah. "There are such limited places for them to go inside Gaza," Miller noted.

Vue d'un camp de tentes de fortune pour les Palestiniens déplacés par l'offensive terrestre israélienne sur la bande de Gaza, à Rafah, dans la bande de Gaza, dimanche 18 février 2024.AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

With internal distribution lines yet to be established, Miller cautioned that setting up such mechanisms amidst ongoing conflict would be exceedingly difficult. 

He stressed the urgent need for credible plans to protect civilian lives and mitigate the humanitarian impact of the proposed offensive.

