Voting under way in most U.S. states and Harris and Trump vie for presidency | LIVE BLOG
With just hours to go before the US presidential election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are stepping up their efforts in the swing states
The battle between VP Harris and Former U.S. President Trump is concentrated in the swing states: Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin and North Carolina.
Polls will gradually close around 7:00pm in the States on Tuesday.
Jerusalemites know which candidate they prefer
https://x.com/i/web/status/1853829812906770620
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated.
Our senior U.S. correspondent points out the difference between the parties' get-out-the-vote strategies
https://x.com/i/web/status/1853821787022278948
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated.
U.S. election officials are urging the public not to be swayed by conspiracy theories, following repeated claims from Donald Trump and his supporters that Democrats are cheating in elections
Polling stations have opened in states outside the eastern region, allowing voters in Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia to cast their ballots
Donald Trump appeals to Muslim voters on Twitter
https://x.com/i/web/status/1853571107439399155
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated.
Pennsylvania court greenlights Elon Musk's daily $1 million lottery for Republican voter petitioners
A Pennsylvania court has ruled that billionaire Elon Musk's lotteries can proceed, allowing registered voters who sign a petition supporting Republican Party positions to have a chance to win a million dollars each day. (Natalie Hewitt, Ron Zur)
Dixville notch election results: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump tie with three votes each
The vote count in the small town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, has resulted in a tie between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, with each receiving three votes. Dixville Notch is known for being one of the first locations to announce its election results.