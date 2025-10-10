U.S. Envoy Witkoff and Kushners visit Western Wall ahead of expected hostage release

On the eve of the anticipated release of Israeli hostages, U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, accompanied by his wife Lauren, and Jared and Ivanka Kushner, visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Friday for a moment of reflection and prayer.

The delegation was welcomed by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites, who shared with them the story of the many prayers held over the past two years for the safe return of the hostages.

These included the large Selichot gatherings and this week’s Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessing), attended by survivors of captivity and families of those still held in Gaza.

Rabbi Rabinowitz thanked the visitors for their efforts and support toward the ongoing negotiations, calling their involvement “one of the highest mitzvot in Judaism.” Together, the group recited a prayer for the success of the agreement and the return of the captives, “the living to their families, the missing to their land.”

Witkoff said, “I pray that the new chapter opening in the Middle East will realize its full potential for peace. May the leaders show vision and courage.”

Jared Kushner added, “I pray for peace in the Middle East and wish President Trump the strength and foresight to see this historic process through.”

Before leaving, the visitors placed written prayers between the stones of the Wall and signed the guest book a symbolic gesture of solidarity and hope at a pivotal moment for Israel and the region.