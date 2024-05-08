The Biden administration temporarily halted a shipment of bombs to Israel last week amid concerns that Jerusalem was considering a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah without U.S. approval, a senior administration official revealed on Tuesday.

In the latest report on delayed weapons shipments, the Associated Press cited a U.S. official who confirmed the Biden administration was looking to pressure Israel from backing down on the Rafah operation.

The shipment delayed last week included 1,800 two-thousand-pound bombs and 1,700 five-hundred-pound bombs. The concern was that the bombs would be used in the densely populated area of Rafah where over 1 million Gazans are located.

Reports indicate that since March, the Biden administration has not progressed with the transfer of additional weapons valued at approximately $1 billion to Israel. These potential deals encompass tank ammunition, military vehicles, and mortar missiles. Specifically, the proposed agreements involved the transfer of $700 million worth of 120mm tank ammunition, $500 million worth of tactical vehicles, and less than $100 million worth of 120mm mortar ammunition, as stated by American sources.

Traditionally, the U.S. has provided significant military aid to Israel, a trend that intensified following Hamas' deadly attack on Israel in October.

Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

On Monday morning, the IDF issued evacuation orders to residents of eastern Rafah, and that evening the war cabinet unanimously decided to press ahead with its moves into the last Hamas stronghold in the south of the enclave.

An Israeli official told i24NEWS that the current incursion was "limited," and said it was not the broad ground offensive that Israel has been promising to launch. On Tuesday morning, the IDF said it had taken full control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.