U.S. House advances Antisemitism Awareness Act

To combat antisemitism on college campuses, the United States House of Representatives has advanced the Antisemitism Awareness Act (AAA), receiving bipartisan support.

This legislation, aimed at addressing discrimination against Jewish students, mandates the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism by the Department of Education.

"The House’s passage of the Antisemitism Awareness Act today is crucial to combating the chaos spreading on America’s college campuses," stated Nathan Diament, Executive Director of Public Policy at the Orthodox Union, the nation's largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization. Diament commended Representatives Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) for their bipartisan leadership and urged the Senate to follow suit.

Similarly, Christians United for Israel (CUFI), the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States, expressed support for the AAA and praised the House for its advancement.

"CUFI has supported this legislation since 2016 and we welcome its passage through the House," said a spokesperson for CUFI, emphasizing the importance of combating antisemitism, especially on college campuses.

Meanwhile, Representative Brad Schneider (IL-10), a member of the House Foreign Affairs and Ways and Means Committees, returned from an official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he discussed regional dynamics, including the situation in Gaza and prospects for normalization of relations with Israel.

Schneider expressed optimism about the potential for peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel, citing a growing willingness among regional leaders to embrace a new direction for the Middle East.