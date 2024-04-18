U.S. House to vote on long-awaited Israel, Ukraine aid bill

The United States House of Representatives will have its long-awaited vote on aid for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific as soon as Saturday, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday.

The House Appropriations Committee unveiled legislation providing more than $95 billion in security assistance. The bill includes $60.84 billion to address the Ukraine wae, of which $23.2 billion would be used to replenish U.S. weapons, stocks and facilities, and $26.38 billion for Israel, partially covering the cost of American military operations responding to recent attacks.

In Israel's part of the bill, $9.1 billion of the total is also designated for humanitarian needs, something Democrats had demanded. However, it bans any funding for the United Nations (UN) Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).

Following Iran's retaliation strike earlier on Saturday, the Israel security aid effort appear to have gained urgency.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Another part of the budget includes the Indo-Pacific measure that totals $8.12 billion.

The U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass the bills quickly: "I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world: We stand with our friends, and we won’t let Iran or Russia succeed."

Meanwhile, many fear that without rapid resumption of the U.S. support, Ukraine will not be able to hold the present lines.

Following Iran's strike at Israel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged for supporting the nation as Russian offensive on Kharkiv, the Ukraine's second largest city, is looming.

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

"We have heard a lot over the last two days. We have heard about different conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, different levels of threat, and different airspace. Despite the fact that 'Shahed' drones and ballistic missiles are the same," he said, citing allies' support for Israel.