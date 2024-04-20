U.S. House votes in favor of $26 billion Israel, Ukraine aid bill

The United States House of Representatives has approved a comprehensive $95 billion legislative package aimed at providing crucial security assistance to key allies, including Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Among the notable provisions is a $26 billion aid package allocated to support Israel and offer humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.

The passage of this legislation marks a significant milestone in American foreign policy, particularly in the context of ongoing geopolitical tensions and conflicts around the world. The bill garnered broad bipartisan support, overcoming objections from Republican hardliners to secure approval in the House.

The legislative package now advances to the Democratic-majority Senate, where swift approval is expected. The Senate previously passed a similar measure more than two months ago, and leaders from both parties have been urging its consideration in the House. Once passed by the Senate, the bill will be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature, signaling a unified commitment to supporting vital allies and addressing humanitarian crises.

The House session on Saturday saw a series of votes on various components of the aid package, with Democrats and Republicans joining forces after months of contentious debate over renewed American support for countering Russia's aggression.

Each segment of the bill faced its own vote, with the first segment, a national security bill featuring provisions related to the sale of the popular platform TikTok, receiving overwhelming approval.

Subsequent segments aimed at supporting allies in the Indo-Pacific region also passed swiftly.

Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasized the significance of the moment, stating, "The eyes of the world are upon us, and history will judge what we do here and now."