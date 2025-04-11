U.S. immigration judge rules pro-Hamas Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil can be deported

An appeal from Khalil's team is expected

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Student negotiator Mahmoud Khalil is on the Columbia University campus in New York at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment
Student negotiator Mahmoud Khalil is on the Columbia University campus in New York at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Columbia University graduate student and Hamas-linked activist Mahmoud Khalil can be deported from the U.S. as a national security risk, an immigration judge in Louisiana found Friday.

Video poster
Shai Davidai on Mahmoud Khalil deportation, antisemitism on campus

The government’s contention that Khalil’s presence in the United States posed “potentially serious foreign policy consequences” was enough to satisfy requirements for his deportation, Immigration Judge Jamee E. Comans said at the conclusion of a hearing in Jena.

Comans said the government had “established by clear and convincing evidence that he is removable.”

Lawyers for Khalil said they will appeal and seek a waiver. 

This article received 3 comments

Comments