U.S. imposes travel ban, restricting entry from 12 countries including Iran

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday the return of a sweeping travel ban that bars or restricts entry to the U.S. for citizens of 19 countries, reviving one of the most controversial policies of his first term.

The new ban includes 12 countries—such as Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen—whose citizens will be prohibited from entering the U.S., and imposes heightened restrictions on seven others, including Cuba, Venezuela, and Laos. The restrictions take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m., a move designed to prevent the airport chaos seen in 2017 when a similar measure was introduced without warning.

Trump cited Sunday’s terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado—carried out by an Egyptian man who had overstayed his visa—as justification for the renewed policy, though Egypt is not on the restricted list. He argued that many of the targeted countries lack sufficient vetting systems or fail to repatriate their own nationals.

Critics, including refugee organizations and veteran groups, condemned the ban as discriminatory and dangerous. The inclusion of Afghanistan, in particular, sparked outrage from advocates who assisted in resettling Afghans who supported U.S. troops during the 20-year war. Trump defended the decision by pointing to Afghanistan’s high visa overstay rates and the breakdown of central governance.

Echoing his original “Muslim ban,” the move raises deep concern among civil rights groups, who argue the policy once again scapegoats marginalized populations under the guise of national security.