U.S. jury finds Hunter Biden guilty of 3 felony gun charges

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, United States.
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, United States.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, has been found guilty on all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018. 

The charges stemmed from allegations that Hunter Biden lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form, claiming he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs at the time of the purchase.

The jury convicted Hunter Biden of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application, and illegally possessing the gun for 11 days. The verdict concludes a high-profile case that has drawn significant public and media attention.

AP / Pablo Martinez Monsivais 2012 ©
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky.AP / Pablo Martinez Monsivais 2012 ©

Hunter Biden now faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika. 

However, legal experts note that first-time offenders typically receive much lighter sentences, and it remains uncertain whether Hunter Biden will serve any time behind bars.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
President Joe Biden speaks at the NAACP Detroit branch Fight for Freedom Fund dinner in Detroit, May 19, 2024.AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The case has been closely watched, given Hunter Biden's high-profile family connections and the broader political implications. 

The prosecution argued that Hunter Biden's actions were a clear violation of federal gun laws, while the defense highlighted his struggles with addiction and efforts towards recovery.

