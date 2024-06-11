U.S. jury finds Hunter Biden guilty of 3 felony gun charges

Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, has been found guilty on all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018.

The charges stemmed from allegations that Hunter Biden lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form, claiming he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs at the time of the purchase.

The jury convicted Hunter Biden of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application, and illegally possessing the gun for 11 days. The verdict concludes a high-profile case that has drawn significant public and media attention.

AP / Pablo Martinez Monsivais 2012 ©

Hunter Biden now faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika.

However, legal experts note that first-time offenders typically receive much lighter sentences, and it remains uncertain whether Hunter Biden will serve any time behind bars.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The case has been closely watched, given Hunter Biden's high-profile family connections and the broader political implications.

The prosecution argued that Hunter Biden's actions were a clear violation of federal gun laws, while the defense highlighted his struggles with addiction and efforts towards recovery.