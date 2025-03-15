U.S. kicks out South Africa's Hamas-linked ambassador

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday designated the South African ambassador to the Washington Ebrahim Rasool as a Persona Non Grata, branding Rasool a "race-bating politician."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1900655283380146267 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The decision comes after Rasool made the inflammatory allegation that Trump was "leading global white supremacist" movement.

A known supporter of the genocidal Palestinian group Hamas, Rasool even boasted that he owned a keffiyeh signed by late Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

His longstanding ties to the antisemitic group that on October 7, 2023 perpetrated the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust are documented by the Middle East Forum.

South Africa filed a claim with the International Court of Justice, alleging that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza during its ongoing war against Hamas, a charge both Israel and the U.S. regard as slanderous and antisemitic.