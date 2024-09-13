U.S.: Man shot at pro-Israel rally after tackling pro-Israel demonstrator

A pro-Israel rally in a suburb of Boston on Thursday turned violent after a counter protester initiated an altercation with a group of demonstrators, one of whom pulled a gun and wounded him.

According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, words were exchanged at the rally at Newton, Massachusetts before the counter protester rapidly crossed the street and tackled one of the demonstrators.

“A scuffle ensued. During that scuffle, the individual who had come across the street was shot by a member of the demonstrating group,” Ryan said during a news conference late Thursday.

Scott Hayes, 47, of Framingham, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury. He is scheduled to be arraigned in district court Friday, Ryan said.

Newton mayor Ruthanne Fuller qualified the incident as "frightening," adding that the city would share the outcome of its probe.