U.S. prepares to take lead role in Gaza reconstruction post-conflict - report

In a confidential document obtained by Politico, it has been revealed that the Biden administration is planning to assume a significant role in stabilizing the Gaza Strip following the conclusion of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

According to four anonymous U.S. officials, the administration intends to appoint a senior civilian adviser to a predominantly Palestinian force.

This move underscores the United States' commitment to actively participate in the reconstruction efforts of post-war Gaza.

The appointed civilian adviser will be stationed in the region and will collaborate closely with the force commander, who is likely to be Palestinian or from an Arab country. While the specifics of the adviser's official authority are still under discussion, the officials emphasized that this appointment signifies the U.S. government's intention to play a leading role in Gaza's recovery process.

IDF Spokesperson

To maintain impartiality and avoid perceptions of interference, the civilian adviser will not enter Gaza itself. Instead, options being considered include basing the adviser in Sinai or Jordan.

CENTCOM

The United States has been actively involved in the conflict, providing support to Israel's military operations against Hamas while concurrently urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to facilitate the entry of more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This forthcoming initiative to appoint a senior civilian adviser highlights the Biden administration's commitment to promoting stability and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza in the aftermath of the conflict.