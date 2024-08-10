U.S. releases $3.5 billion in military aid to Israel

The U.S. State Department announced Friday the release of $3.5 billion in military aid to Israel.

This substantial aid package reflects a strategic vision aimed at bolstering Israeli military capabilities over the long term, particularly in light of ongoing regional threats and escalating tensions.

Contrary to some expectations, the $3.5 billion in aid will not immediately flood the region with new weapons. Instead, the funds will be used to finance American weapons systems that are currently in production.

The timing of the aid package is notable, coming as it does amidst acute fears of escalating conflict. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, reiterated the United States' steadfast support for Israel’s security. However, Blinken also emphasized the importance of de-escalation, cautioning against actions that could exacerbate the already tense situation.

“The Secretary of State stressed that an escalation would not serve the interests of either party,” an official statement said. Blinken also underscored the need for a diplomatic resolution to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and facilitate the return of displaced populations. He highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire as a critical step towards the release of hostages and the provision of humanitarian aid.