According to an official source to Bloomberg, the United States and Saudi Arabia are on the brink of finalizing a significant agreement with potential far-reaching consequences for the Middle East.

The proposed deal, currently under negotiation, aims to enhance Saudi Arabia's security and explore the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, contingent upon the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

Recent weeks have witnessed intensified negotiations between Washington and Riyadh, raising hopes of an imminent breakthrough. Should the agreement materialize, it would mark a departure from previous attempts disrupted by Hamas's actions.

The potential deal holds considerable significance, promising to bolster security for both Israel and Saudi Arabia while strengthening U.S. influence in the region. Key elements include Senate approval for Saudi Arabia, access to advanced U.S. weaponry, and commitments to limit Chinese technology in sensitive areas.

Sources indicate that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is open to restricting Chinese technology in exchange for U.S. investments in key sectors like artificial intelligence and nuclear energy. Additionally, the agreement could pave the way for unprecedented diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

However, significant challenges remain, including securing approval from the U.S. Congress and Israeli leadership, as well as resolving ongoing conflicts in Gaza.