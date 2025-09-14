U.S. Secretary of State Rubio visits Western Wall with PM Netanyahu

Recommended -

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio kicked off his official visit to Israel on Sunday with a symbolic visit to Jerusalem’s Western Wall. He was accompanied by his wife Janet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, as well as U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife.

The delegation participated in the reading of a psalm and a prayer honoring the U.S. president for his support of Israel, commitment to regional security, and efforts toward peace. A separate prayer called for the swift return of hostages held in Gaza.

Rubio and the officials then toured newly uncovered archaeological tunnels beneath the Western Wall, where Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, presented artifacts dating to the destruction of the Second Temple.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1967233421308203300 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Netanyahu hailed Rubio’s visit as a demonstration of the enduring strength of the U.S.-Israel alliance. “This visit is a testament to the resilience and strength of the American-Israeli alliance, which is as durable and strong as the stones of the Western Wall,” he said. “Under President Trump, Secretary Rubio and their entire team, this alliance has never been stronger.”

At the conclusion of the visit, Rubio signed the Western Wall guest book, writing: “May peace arise over this Holy Land and the entire world.” The gesture marks the start of a diplomatic trip aimed at reinforcing U.S.-Israel cooperation amid heightened regional tensions stemming from the conflict in Gaza.