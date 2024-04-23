U.S. Senate approves $95 billion aid package for Israel, Taiwan, Ukraine

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to advance a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which would send it to the White House for President Joe Biden to ratify into law.

The Senate voted by an overwhelming 80 to 19 in favor of advancing the package of four bills passed by the House, far more than the 60 needed to pave the way for a vote on final passage.

One of the bills provided $61 billion for Ukraine, a second $26 billion for Israel, and a third $8.12 billion "to counter communist China." A fourth includes a potential ban on the social media app TikTok, measures for the transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine and new sanctions on Iran.

Biden has vowed to sign it into law as soon as it passes the Senate.