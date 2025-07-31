U.S. Senate rejects ban on Israel arms sales, but Democrats' dissent grows

Recommended -

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday rejected a resolution to halt arms sales to Israel, but the vote revealed a growing split within the Democratic Party over Washington’s continued support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The resolution, introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), was defeated in a 27–70 vote.

Though it failed to pass, the measure saw a notable shift in Democratic support: 12 Democrats who had previously backed arms sales to Israel voted in favor of the ban, citing worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza and increasing skepticism toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war policy.

“This resolution is absolutely necessary,” Sanders said on the Senate floor. “If the United States wants to have credibility on the world stage, we cannot keep supplying weapons to a government accused of using starvation and indiscriminate bombing as tools of war.”

The vote marked the third time Sanders has forced a debate on Israeli arms sales since late 2024. This latest effort sought to block two separate sales: a $676 million package of 5,000 heavy bombs and guidance kits, and a separate deal for tens of thousands of fully automatic assault rifles. Sanders argued that these transfers could violate U.S. law prohibiting arms deals with countries committing human rights abuses.

Among the new voices backing the resolution were prominent Democrats and one Independent, including Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Angus King (I-Maine). King, a centrist who previously supported Netanyahu's government, said he had reached a breaking point. “I had just had it,” he told reporters. “They kept refusing to allow in aid while children starve. Enough was enough.”

The vote comes amid rising international criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza. Even President Donald Trump recently contradicted Netanyahu’s denial that Gaza is facing a hunger crisis, adding further pressure on the Israeli government. France, the UK, Canada, and others have warned they may recognize a Palestinian state unless conditions in Gaza improve and a peace process resumes.

Opponents of the resolution, including Senate Foreign Relations Chair Jim Risch (R-Idaho), maintained that Israel remains a key ally and that halting arms sales would embolden Hamas. “These are misguided resolutions,” Risch said. “Adopting them would send the message that America is abandoning its closest ally in the region.”