U.S. senator Fetterman: 'Israel shouldn’t face isolation' dealing with Hamas

"Hard disagree," said Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania John Fetterman, reacting to the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken comment on Israel's potential isolation if the military advances with the Rafah operation plan.

"Israel shouldn’t face isolation when Hamas terrorists are still present and hiding behind civilians," read Fetterman's post on X (formerly Twitter).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1771319739987513455 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He added that "Hamas owns this humanitarian catastrophe and must surrender, release the hostages NOW, or be eliminated."

Senator Fetterman, labeled as a "political anomaly," emerged as a political warrior for the Jewish state, but has shown probably the most visible support for Israel since the October 7 attack. In November, he displayed posters of Hamas' hostages in front of his office.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1721996063714807954 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Blinken, who paid Israel his sixth wartime visit earlier on Friday told the press: "A major military ground operation in Rafah is not the way to do it [to defeat Hamas]. It risks killing more civilians. It risks wreaking greater havoc with the provision of humanitarian assistance. It risks further isolating Israel around the world and jeopardizing its long term security and standing."

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

Read more stories like this >>

• Blinken tells Israeli leadership Rafah offensive risks 'further isolating Israel around the world' >>

• Analysis: after 100 days of Gaza war - Where will U.S. support head toward election season? >>

• Blinken meets Netanyahu, Israel's war cabinet in his 6th visit since October 7 >>