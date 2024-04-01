U.S. State Department criticizes Israeli operation in Shifa Hospital

The U.S. State Department has raised concerns over Israel's military operation at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, highlighting what it sees as Jerusalem's failure to provide a viable alternative to dealing with Hamas.

During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the need for a sustainable, long-term strategy regarding Gaza, asserting that simply clearing out Hamas-controlled areas or buildings is insufficient.

Miller expressed frustration at the speed with which Hamas was able to return to Shifa Hospital after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had previously cleared the site. While acknowledging Hamas's use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes, Miller underscored the importance of avoiding military operations within hospitals. He stressed that the United States does not support such actions.

"We shouldn't have to chase Hamas out of a hospital once, let alone twice," Miller stated, echoing the sentiment that Israel's actions have failed to provide a lasting solution to the conflict in Gaza.

The State Department spokesperson outlined the US stance on the broader diplomatic initiative for Gaza, emphasizing support for replacing Hamas with a reformed Palestinian Authority. This initiative aligns with efforts to establish a two-state solution and normalize relations between Arab countries in the region and Israel.