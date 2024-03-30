U.S. State Department welcomes nomination of new PA cabinet

The U.S. State Department has expressed its support for the nomination of a new Palestinian Authority (PA) Cabinet, stating that a revitalized PA is essential for the well-being of the Palestinian people and regional stability.

In a statement released on Friday, a State Department spokesperson welcomed the formation of the new Palestinian autonomy government, signaling the U.S.'s acceptance of the revised Cabinet lineup as a step toward Palestinian political reform.

The spokesperson emphasized that the United States looks forward to collaborating with the new cabinet to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

"A revitalized PA is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people in both the West Bank and Gaza and establishing the conditions for stability in the broader region," the spokesperson reiterated.

The Biden administration has consistently advocated for the revitalization of the PA, hoping that it can effectively govern both the West Bank and Gaza following the war between Israel and Hamas. The recent conflict, which began with a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, has underscored the urgent need for political stability and effective governance in the Palestinian territories.

AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

The Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, has been tasked with administering parts of the West Bank.

However, it faces challenges to its legitimacy and popular support among Palestinians, with many viewing it as a mere extension of the Israeli occupation due to its security cooperation with Israel.

The newly nominated PA Cabinet includes a mix of technocrats and members of Abbas' Fatah movement, which he leads. The appointment of Mohammad Mustafa, a U.S.-educated economist, as prime minister signals a potential shift towards technocratic governance in the PA.

AP / Khalil Hamra 2007 ©

Despite the formation of the new government, significant challenges lie ahead, particularly in Gaza, where reconstruction efforts are urgently needed following the devastating conflict.

The State Department underscored the importance of addressing these challenges and implementing credible reforms to improve the lives of Palestinians in both the West Bank and Gaza.

While the U.S. supports a revitalized PA, Hamas, the terrorist group that controls Gaza, has rejected the legitimacy of the new Palestinian government.

Hamas has called for a power-sharing arrangement involving all Palestinian factions ahead of national elections, which have not taken place in nearly two decades.