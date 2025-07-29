U.S. support for Israel’s Gaza offensive drops to record low

Recommended -

American support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza has reached its lowest point since polling began in late 2023, according to a Gallup survey conducted from July 7 to 21, 2025.

Just 32% of Americans now approve of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, while 60% express disapproval, a 10-point drop since last September.

The decline in support is most pronounced among Democrats and independents.

Approval among Democrats fell to just 8%, a 16-point decrease, while support among independents also dropped by 16 points to 25%. In contrast, Republican backing has increased, with 71% approving of Israel’s actions, up five points from the previous poll.

The survey also gauged public opinion on Israeli strikes against Iran, with 38% of Americans supporting the strikes and 54% opposed. Here too, results were split sharply along party lines.

The poll found that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s popularity in the U.S. has also declined significantly. For the first time since Gallup began tracking his image in 1997, a majority of Americans—52%—hold an unfavorable view of him, while only 29% view him favorably. Among Democrats, just 9% have a favorable opinion of Netanyahu, compared to 19% of independents and 67% of Republicans. The 58-point partisan gap is the widest ever recorded regarding Netanyahu’s image.