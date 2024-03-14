U.S. targets West Bank settlers and outposts in second round of sanctions

The United States has imposed sanctions on three Israeli settlers and two illegal outposts allegedly involved in West Bank violence.

The decision, revealed on Thursday by the U.S. Treasury Department's website, marks the second round of sanctions targeting extremist Israelis in just over a month.

The sanctioned individuals include Moshe Sharvit, Zvi Bar Yosef, and Neriya Ben Pazi, along with two illegal outposts - Moshe’s Farm (Tirza Valley Outpost) and Zvi’s Farm (near Halamish settlement).

According to the U.S. State Department, Zvi Bar Yosef of Zvi’s Farm has been engaged in repeated violence against Palestinians, using the outpost as a base for such acts and preventing local Palestinian farmers from accessing their lands. Bar Yosef has been accused of threatening Palestinian families and perpetrating violent acts, as documented by various sources.

Moshe Sharvit, associated with Moshe’s Farm, has allegedly harassed, threatened, and attacked Palestinian civilians and Israeli human rights defenders. He issued threats against residents of Ein Shibli village, resulting in the displacement of numerous Palestinian civilians.

Neriya Ben Pazi, linked to Rimonim Farm, has been accused of expelling Palestinian shepherds from large swathes of land and participating in attacks against Palestinians near the village of Wadi as-Seeq.

The U.S. Treasury Department's decision to impose sanctions reflects growing concerns over settler violence in the West Bank. The move is aimed at targeting individuals and entities involved in orchestrating attacks against Palestinians and highlights the lack of trust in Israeli law enforcement to address such incidents effectively.

While welcomed by Israeli peace activists, the sanctions have sparked criticism from religious Zionist groups. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich condemned the decision, accusing the Biden administration of capitulating to anti-Israel campaigns and undermining the settlement movement's legitimacy.

Meanwhile, the Yesha umbrella organization for West Bank settlement authorities labeled the sanctions as outrageous and claimed they would embolden terrorists and anarchists to target settlements.

On the other hand, organizations like Peace Now have hailed the sanctions as a long-overdue step to hold perpetrators of settler violence accountable. They urge the Israeli government to dismantle illegal outposts and address the root causes of violence in the West Bank.